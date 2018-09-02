Woman Stabbed to Death in Front of Her Sons

JENNINGS, Mo. - St. Louis County police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing to death his estranged girlfriend in front of her children.

Police say 28-year-old Sophia Moore of Jennings died Tuesday. The suspect is in custody but formal charges have not been filed.

Police spokesman Randy Vaughn says Moore kicked the boyfriend out of her home about a week ago. He returned Tuesday night and began punching Moore. She tried to leave but was stabbed several times as her sons, ages 8 and 9, watched before running to a neighbor's home, where police were called.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene and Vaughn says the weapon was recovered. The suspect turned himself in at Jennings Police Station about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.