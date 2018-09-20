Woman struck and killed on I-70; police search for driver

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a woman who was walking on the roadway of Interstate 70 near Lambert Airport in the St. Louis area.

The woman was struck early Monday. She was with another woman, who was not hurt.

Authorities said the car that hit the woman left before police arrived. Westbound lanes were closed for more than an hour near the Airflight Drive exit.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.