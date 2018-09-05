Woman Struck by Lightning at Cosmo Park

COLUMBIA - A 39-year-old woman is in University Hospital after lightening struck the cellular phone she was using.

Jackie Morrow is in stable condition according to her son, Matt. It happened about 5:45 this evening in Cosmo Park. Morrow says her only symptom right now is that her arm is feeling numb. She underwent an M-R-I as a precaution.

Firefighters responded to the scene right away then called for an ambulance. Morrow was watching her son play in baseball game during the Show Me State Games.