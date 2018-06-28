Woman sues credit reporting firms for declaring her dead

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 40-year-old St. Louis woman isn't dead, but she says she spent months trying to convince credit reporting agencies that she's alive.

Alexandria Goree has filed a lawsuit in federal court against Experian, TransUnion and Equifax over the glitch, contending that it was impossible to get loans or a new home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the suit says Goree found herself with a "deceased" notation on her credit files in the summer of 2013. Such a notice can appear when a creditor informs a reporting agency that one of its customers has died.

Representatives of TransUnion and Experian say they couldn't comment on pending litigation. A spokesman for Equifax says the company's attorneys were just notified about the lawsuit and needed more time to research it.