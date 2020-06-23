Woman surprises dad for virtual Father's Day celebration at the Bluffs

COLUMBIA - Although Danielle Cundiff couldn't see her father in person Sunday, she was able to surprise him for Father's Day by dropping off a present and talking to him on the phone.

Cundiff's father has lived at the Bluffs since March, which is also the last time she and her siblings have seen him in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I thought I was gonna lose him there for a minute and the Bluffs has rejuvenated that and brought that life back into our family," Cundiff said.

According to a news release from the state Department of Health and Senior Services Monday, there are suggested guidelines for long term care facilities wanting to allow outdoor or open-window visits. The release also said that "each facility will make the final decision to allow visits."

Since the pandemic begin, The Bluffs has had at least one employee and one resident test positive for the virus.

The Bluffs said it is not allowing in-person visits yet, but they are scheduling FaceTimes for anyone wanting to talk to a resident.

"It's really nice because it's cool to still see him progress and see how healthy he's getting now," Cundiff said. "He's doing so awesome. He's healthy, he's gaining weight, and he's the happiest I've seen him in five years."

Cundiff gave her father a picture of him pulling her and brother around in a wagon as children, which is something she said he did often.

She said if she could've seen him in person Sunday, she would've talked with him for hours over dinner and his favorite desserts: peanut brittle and apple pie.

She also said if there was only one thing she could say to her dad, it would be, "Thank you."

"The one thing I will always remember is one time when I was struggling really bad and he said, 'I chose you,'" she said. "I'm adopted, so I was without a father and he stepped in and took that role and ran with it. He treated me like his own and I will forever be grateful for that."