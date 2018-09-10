Woman Threatens to Kill Children with Knife

FULTON, Mo. - Last night, the Fulton Police Department responded to Pioneer Drive on reports of a disturbance. During the investigation, officers determined Gwendolyn Bruce had threatened to kill her children with a knife. Bruce chased her children out of the residence during the disturbance with a steak knife. Bruce was arrested for Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Assault 2nd Degree. She was taken to the Callaway County Jail with a set bond of $25,000.

At this time we do not know the age of the children involved. We will continue to bring you updates on this story as it develops.