Woman, upset about room, pulls gun on motel employees

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police said Friday a woman was arrested after pulling a gun on motel staff Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to the Red Roof Inn at 201 Texas Avenue about 4:40 a.m. in reference to an assault with a firearm. Officers said Brigitte Banks-Sims entered the lobby of the hotel and told staff to move her into a different room. When the female staff member told Banks-Sims she would not be moved into another room, Banks-Sims pulled a gun out of a bag she was carrying and pointed it at the staff member.

Police said Banks-Sims also verbally threatened the woman before exiting the lobby. Officers arrested Banks-Sims outside the motel at 4:48 a.m. for armed criminal action and felony second degree assault. Her bond on the assault charge was set at $4,500.