Woman who died in Rangeline crash was murder case witness

COLUMBIA - On Friday, the Boone County Prosecutor's Office confirmed the woman who was hit and killed by a car while walking along on Rangeline Monday was a witness in a murder case.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brouck Jacobs said the victim in the accident, 44-year-old Dianna Barney, was a witness in the case against Anthony Shegog, 57, who was accused of stabbing 59-year-old Walter Lige to death Oct. 6 at 407 Pecan St. in Columbia.

"Investigations are progressing in each case, however, there is no indication of a link between Anthony Shegog and the driver of the car who killed Ms. Barney," Jacobs said.

Shegog is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action.

A preliminary hearing for Shegog's case is set for Nov. 7.