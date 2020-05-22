Woman who kept husband in freezer sues for return of body

Courtesy: KY3

LIBERTY — A woman who kept her husband’s body in a freezer in her bedroom at their southwest Missouri home is suing for the return of his remains.

Barbara Watters, 67, of Joplin, was charged in November with abandoning a corpse after police found Paul Barton’s body in the freezer.

A judge dismissed the charge in January, ruling that Watters’ actions did not meet the legal definition of abandonment of a corpse.

Authorities have said the last time anyone saw Barton alive was in 2018 and his body may have been in the freezer for most of 2019, but the lawsuit says Barton died in September 2019, two months before his body was found.