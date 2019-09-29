Woman Who Left Her Newborn Under a Tree to be Sentenced
CLAYTON (AP) - Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday for a St. Louis County mother who abandoned her newborn child under a tree.
A St. Louis County judge will sentence 21-year-old Kaitlin Norton according to KSDK-TV. She pleaded guilty in May to child endangerment.
Norton was arrested in February 2012 after giving birth to the boy at her boyfriend's home, then putting the infant under a tree in front of a home in Ellisville.
A woman walking by saw what she thought was a litter of puppies and investigated. She found the child wrapped in a blanket.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Community members gathered Saturday to honor those who have died in recent Columbia incidents. Members of Restoration... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Roots N Blues N BBQ finished early Saturday night due to inclement weather, the festival tweeted. According... More >>
in
BRUMLEY - What started as a Facebook group has grown to a community effort to save a piece of Brumley... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department arrested two men for stealing 66 guns from a pawn shop earlier this month,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will restrict traffic and parking in the areas of Broadway, Old 63 and East... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge is blocking a Missouri law banning abortions based on signs of Down... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Rockbridge Bruins (0-4) looks to earn its first win against the Hickman Kewpies (2-2). Hickman hopes to... More >>
in
FULTON - Callaway County is working to fight overcrowding in its jail and an overcrowded courthouse and the solution could... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A local pastor held a community meeting Friday to look for ways to stop gun violence. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – A Columbia man who tried to run a woman off the road and chased her into the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The mother of 18-year-old Nadria Wright, Shaunda Hamilton, said she cried tears of joy after finding out a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) 2019 State Outdoor Games started Friday and will run through Sunday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is pleased with new data following the 2019 Annual Fire Safety and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival attracts 30 musicians from across the country each year. This year one... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis NAACP, faith groups and civil justice groups are asking that a top official... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - Police have identified one man in the Holts Summit shooting investigation. Samuel Schroeder has now been... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that Javion Lawhorn-Wallace was taken into custody late Thursday... More >>
in