Woman Who Left Her Newborn Under a Tree to be Sentenced

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday for a St. Louis County mother who abandoned her newborn child under a tree.

A St. Louis County judge will sentence 21-year-old Kaitlin Norton according to KSDK-TV. She pleaded guilty in May to child endangerment.

Norton was arrested in February 2012 after giving birth to the boy at her boyfriend's home, then putting the infant under a tree in front of a home in Ellisville.

A woman walking by saw what she thought was a litter of puppies and investigated. She found the child wrapped in a blanket.