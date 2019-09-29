Woman Who Left Her Newborn Under a Tree to be Sentenced

6 years 2 months 4 days ago Thursday, July 25 2013 Jul 25, 2013 Thursday, July 25, 2013 6:32:52 AM CDT July 25, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday for a St. Louis County mother who abandoned her newborn child under a tree.

A St. Louis County judge will sentence 21-year-old Kaitlin Norton according to KSDK-TV. She pleaded guilty in May to child endangerment.

Norton was arrested in February 2012 after giving birth to the boy at her boyfriend's home, then putting the infant under a tree in front of a home in Ellisville.

A woman walking by saw what she thought was a litter of puppies and investigated. She found the child wrapped in a blanket.

 

More News

Grid
List

'Put your guns down' : community calls for peace after recent violence
'Put your guns down' : community calls for peace after recent violence
COLUMBIA - Community members gathered Saturday to honor those who have died in recent Columbia incidents. Members of Restoration... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, September 28 2019 Sep 28, 2019 Saturday, September 28, 2019 11:25:00 PM CDT September 28, 2019 in News

Roots N Blues N BBQ closes early Saturday due to inclement weather
Roots N Blues N BBQ closes early Saturday due to inclement weather
COLUMBIA - Roots N Blues N BBQ finished early Saturday night due to inclement weather, the festival tweeted. According... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, September 28 2019 Sep 28, 2019 Saturday, September 28, 2019 10:25:00 PM CDT September 28, 2019 in News

'Save the Swinging Bridges' group aims to preserve Brumley history
'Save the Swinging Bridges' group aims to preserve Brumley history
BRUMLEY - What started as a Facebook group has grown to a community effort to save a piece of Brumley... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 28 2019 Sep 28, 2019 Saturday, September 28, 2019 3:13:00 PM CDT September 28, 2019 in News

Two men arrested after allegedly stealing 66 guns from pawn shop
Two men arrested after allegedly stealing 66 guns from pawn shop
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department arrested two men for stealing 66 guns from a pawn shop earlier this month,... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 28 2019 Sep 28, 2019 Saturday, September 28, 2019 2:23:00 PM CDT September 28, 2019 in News

CPD enforce traffic, parking restrictions during Roots N Blues
CPD enforce traffic, parking restrictions during Roots N Blues
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will restrict traffic and parking in the areas of Broadway, Old 63 and East... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 28 2019 Sep 28, 2019 Saturday, September 28, 2019 7:12:00 AM CDT September 28, 2019 in News

Judge blocks Missouri ban on Down syndrome-based abortions
Judge blocks Missouri ban on Down syndrome-based abortions
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge is blocking a Missouri law banning abortions based on signs of Down... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 9:14:06 PM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 6:05:00 PM CDT September 27, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Rockbridge Bruins (0-4) looks to earn its first win against the Hickman Kewpies (2-2). Hickman hopes to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 6:04:00 PM CDT September 27, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Callaway proposing sales tax increase for struggling judicial system
Callaway proposing sales tax increase for struggling judicial system
FULTON - Callaway County is working to fight overcrowding in its jail and an overcrowded courthouse and the solution could... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 3:19:00 PM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Community meeting seeks to end gun violence
Community meeting seeks to end gun violence
COLUMBIA - A local pastor held a community meeting Friday to look for ways to stop gun violence. The... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 2:41:00 PM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Man attempted to run woman off road, sentenced for illegal firearm
Man attempted to run woman off road, sentenced for illegal firearm
JEFFERSON CITY – A Columbia man who tried to run a woman off the road and chased her into the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 2:41:00 PM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Nadria Wright's mother speaks out after suspect arrested
Nadria Wright's mother speaks out after suspect arrested
COLUMBIA - The mother of 18-year-old Nadria Wright, Shaunda Hamilton, said she cried tears of joy after finding out a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 2:12:00 PM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Jefferson City hosts first Special Olympics statewide games since tornado
Jefferson City hosts first Special Olympics statewide games since tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - The Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) 2019 State Outdoor Games started Friday and will run through Sunday. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 2:09:00 PM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

MU police department reports a drop in crime, rape and liquor referrals
MU police department reports a drop in crime, rape and liquor referrals
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is pleased with new data following the 2019 Annual Fire Safety and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 1:07:00 PM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Two local girls to perform at Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival
Two local girls to perform at Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival
COLUMBIA - Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival attracts 30 musicians from across the country each year. This year one... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 10:19:00 AM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

St. Louis NAACP, others call for union official's firing
St. Louis NAACP, others call for union official's firing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis NAACP, faith groups and civil justice groups are asking that a top official... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 9:54:00 AM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Holts Summit Police arrest a man after late night shooting
UPDATE: Holts Summit Police arrest a man after late night shooting
HOLTS SUMMIT - Police have identified one man in the Holts Summit shooting investigation. Samuel Schroeder has now been... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 9:17:00 AM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Suspect arrested in connection to murder of Nadria Wright
Suspect arrested in connection to murder of Nadria Wright
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that Javion Lawhorn-Wallace was taken into custody late Thursday... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 7:05:00 AM CDT September 27, 2019 in Continuous News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 13 active weather alerts
11am 79°
12pm 81°
1pm 84°
2pm 86°