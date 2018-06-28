Woman who public donated $6,000 to jailed on drug charge

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas City woman with six children, who was helped by a police officer after shoplifting diapers, was jailed on a federal drug charge.

Wyandotte County Sheriff's department spokeswoman Lt. Kelli Bailiff said Sarah Robinson was taken to jail Friday. She was indicted in July by a federal grand jury in St. Louis with possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The alleged crime occurred in Lincoln County, Missouri in March 2014.

Bailiff said she was not sure where Robinson's children were taken.

When Robinson was stopped July 6 for shoplifting diapers, Roeland Park Police Officer Mark Engravalle bought shoes, diapers and baby wipes for some of Robinson's children.

After his gesture received national attention, the public donated about $6,000 and numerous items to the family.