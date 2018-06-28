Woman, with 5 Kids in Van, Leads Police on Chase

ST. LOUIS - A woman is in custody in St. Louis after leading police on a chase while her five children were inside the minivan.

A pedestrian was struck during the chase that ended when the minivan struck the Edward Jones Dome in downtown St. Louis.

KTVI-TV reports that police in Wellston responded to a shoplifting report on Tuesday. The suspect fled in a white minivan and slammed into a police car. The officer was not seriously hurt.

The chase went into St. Louis, where the van struck a pedestrian, who is hospitalized in guarded condition. It ended when the van struck the dome. Police say the woman ran, leaving behind the five children, including a baby. She was quickly captured.