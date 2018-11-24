Woman with Alzheimer's Goes Missing

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. - Benton County deputies searched Monday for 73-year-old Hellen Cook, who has been reported missing by her husband. She may be confused and have difficulty communicating due to Alzheimer's, a friend of the family said.

Cook was described as being approximately 5 feet tall, weighing about 100 pounds, with brown or auburn hair. She was reported wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts and tennis shoes. Reports said she was carrying an extra pair of boots and a walking stick.

Her husband, Howard Cook, said he believed the woman may have been attempting to get back to their primary residence in Buckner, Missouri, and therefore may have been trying to stay near roads.

The couple were visiting their property near Truman Lake, near Warsaw, Missouri, when Hellen Cook disappeared Saturday, July 13. Howard Cook said he was mowing the yard for about 45 minutes before he noticed his wife was no longer sitting on the porch swing. Howard Cook and local neighbors attempted to locate the woman, and discovered she had been last seen walking on Walnut Grove Road near Hensley Road.

Family and friends say Hellen Cook may answer to "Hellen Cox".

Anyone with information is urged to call the Benton County Sheriff's Department at (660)-438-9555.