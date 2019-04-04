Woman wounded in shooting on Demaret Drive
COLUMBIA - An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday morning on Demaret Drive, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department.
A press release said the shooting happened at a home around 4 a.m. Deputies went to the home and learned the victim was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.
No information on any suspects or a motive for the shooting have been released.
