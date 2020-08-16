Women accused of luring husband to his death gets probation

By: The Associated Press

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (AP) — A Jefferson City woman who was accused of luring her ex-husband to his death has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that 48-year-old Suzanne Ponder also was sentenced to 60 days in jail but given credit for time served after pleading guilty Friday to an amended felony charge of abandonment of a corpse.

She previously was charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 24, 2015, death of Jon Williams. His skeletal remains were found last summer after a Cole County inmate asked to speak with a detective, claiming to know where a body was buried. 

Previous coverage of the incident from KOMU 8 News can be found here

