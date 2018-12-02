Women arrested on suspicion of stealing package off Fulton porch

Karisten N. Royal and Sarena K. Wilkerson

FULTON - Police arrested two women accused of stealing a package containing a TV off someone's porch on Saturday.

In a press release Saturday, Fulton police said Sarena K. Wilkerson, of Fulton, and Karisten N. Royal, of Wisconsin, stole a Walmart package with a TV inside off a woman's porch at the Callaway Village Apartments on Nov. 27.

According to the release, the victim was not home when the package was delivered, and the package was stolen sometime between when it was delivered and when the victim returned home.

Police received a tip the stolen package was taken to another apartment and was in the process being relocated to a different location on Saturday.

After determining Wilkerson and Royal were the suspected porch pirates that stole the package, police arrested them.

They were charged with stealing under $750 and released from police custody, police said.

Police were able to return the TV to the victim.