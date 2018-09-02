Women find treasure on MKT trail

COLUMBIA – Families hit the 26 miles of trails in Columbia Saturday morning in search of a golden hiking boot.

“So it’s a riddle, and you have to follow the riddle and figure out some clues and be a little creative in deciphering what some of the lines in the riddle mean,” Janet Godon with Columbia Parks and Recreation said.

Parks and Rec hosted a trail treasure hunt for National Trails Day. Jenny Upah runs along the MKT Trail near Forum Boulevard often and said she knew exactly where to look after the riddle was released.

It only took Upah and her two friends 30 minutes to get to the trail after the riddle was put on Twitter and Facebook. She was snapping photos with the boot just before 8 a.m.

Upah received a $100 gift certificate to use with Columbia Parks and Recreation.

Godon says there will be many outdoor activities this summer if families missed this one.

"We have lots of other opportunities with guided bicycle rides and walking events for people who join us in exploring all the beautiful trails that we have to offer here in Columbia," Godon said.