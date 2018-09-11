Women from all walks of life come together for unique sport

COLUMBIA - 19 women varying in ages and jobs come together twice a week to share their love of an uncommon sport, roller derby.

They call themselves the CoMo Derby Dames and each Sunday and Thursday night they leave behind their jobs and homes to put on a pair of skates and push and shove each other around.

"We have students, we have folks that work as nutritionists, we have people who are anthropologists and we also have stay-at-home moms," said Jamie Kleinsorge, a member of the Derby Dames who works three jobs including one for a non-profit organization.

Alice Krassensky, who is a buyer at Clovers Natural Market, is one of the women who has been skating with the team for the past five years. When on the track she, like most women, has a derby name. She almost "transforms" into a different persona when she puts on the pads and skates and goes by Felon.

"I have to act so much differently when I'm on the track, not in a mean way by any means but just more aggressive and more straightforward, not really how I am at work," said Krassensky.

Although to some it may be seen as a sport in which the women just skate around and push and shove each other around, it is much more than that and strict rules are constantly enforced to prevent people from getting hurt.

"Until you watch it you may not have an idea of the concept of how much training and muscle building it takes and endurance it takes," said Krassensky.

Krassensky said that she thinks some people have the wrong idea of those who participate in roller derby because it is such a physical sport.

"I guess people assume that it's all about super aggressive, alternative girls and you have to be big and mean, which isn't true. Some of the derby girls I skate with are some of the nicest people I've ever met," said Krassensky.

Krassensky said that skating has really helped her come out of her shell and she loves being a part of the roller derby community.