Women Gather For World Day Of Prayer

COLUMBIA - About 40 women gathered at the Columbia Salvation Army Friday for World Day of Prayer.

Participants of different denominations met for a bible study, worship service, and international meal.

An international committee chose Chile as the focus of this year's event. The theme was "How Many Loaves Have You?" Chilean women wrote the service that featured Spanish songs and prayers. The sharing of bread was a prominent symbol.

Following the service, the women gathered for an international meal. Again, the focus was on Chilean culture, but there were dishes from many cultures including Arabic food. The meal was a symbol of diversity as well as unity.

The Salvation Army partnered with Church Women United to organize and spread awareness about the event.

Major Kendall Mathews, Regional Coordinator for the Salvation Army, said that the event was meant to focus on harmony, peace, diversity, and love for one another. Mathews called the women who organized the event "Columbia's hidden gems."

Participants came from Columbia, Sedalia, Jefferson City, and St. Louis.

World Day of Prayer began in 1920 and is always celebrated on the first Friday of March.