Women Hold "Latch On" Event to Promote Breast Feeding Awareness

COLUMBIA - Women and their tots gathered in Cosmo Park Saturday morning to promote awareness on the benefits of breast feeding. The event, called The Big Latch On, started in New Zealand. The idea is to have as many women breastfeeding at any given time simultaneously. At exactly 10:30 a.m. they all began breastfeeding their children.

Organizer Lucy Burton has a seven-month old son. She said breastfeeding helps the mother and child. It reduces the risk of breast cancer for the mothers, and it helps kids avoid infections.

According to the Big Latch On website there are 4,855 children breastfeeding, who are part of the program. There are 626 locations in 23 countries participating. There was an event in Jefferson City at the same time Saturday morning.