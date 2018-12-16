Women, minorities struggle on Missouri teaching exams

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Woman and minorities failed Missouri exams to enter teaching programs and to gain certification at higher rates, raising concerns.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that large numbers of college students failed the tests required to become teachers. And while some argued that higher failure rates raise the bar for teacher quality in the long term, it's feeding immediate concern of a shortage of women and minority instructors.

Both groups failed the tests at higher rates on exams to enter teaching programs and to gain certification.

The gender gap is problematic because the tests cut off the very people most driven to the profession. Women represent three-fourths of the nation's teachers.