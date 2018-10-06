Women rally in Jefferson City to oppose Judge Brett Kavanaugh

JEFFERSON CITY - A group of women opposed to the appoint of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court stood outside the Cole County Courthouse and Attorney General Josh Hawley's office Friday.

The women wore black to signify mourning women throughout the country and the inequality in this country.

Sue Gibson, a member of the group, said they are doing this to show their displeasure with the current state of the nation.

"We come together to call out the people in places that give us the Kavanaugh's, the Trumps, the CEO's, and the elected officials that harm us."

These women are opposing Roy Blunt's vote to put Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. The call for women is to not feel alone when it comes to sexual assault.

Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley said at the first campaign forum these allegations against Kavanaugh are an attempt to stall the appointment.

Gibson says not enough was done to accuse Kavanaugh for his alleged crimes.

"Attorney General Josh Hawley...says he doesn't believe the accusers. The highest legal authority in the state doesn't believe accusers despite the lack of a thorough and complete investigation," said Gibson.

Holts Summit resident Floyd Hansen said an alleged act done many years ago should not affect his life now.

"I would just like to ask what teenager hasn't done something stupid like that and should it bother them for the rest of their life. I think it's ridiculous," he said.

Rather than critique Ford, Gibson said she would thank Ford for testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"She made an incredible sacrifice for her country. I admire her greatly. She did what many women and survivors that they and we can not do,"she said.

A procedural vote took place Friday morning on the Senate floor. The vote was 51-49 in favor of Kavanaugh to be moved to the Supreme Court.

The official vote for Kavanaugh's appointment to the Supreme Court will likely be Saturday.