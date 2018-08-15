Women robbed at gunpoint in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating an armed robbery, the third in less than a week.

At around 8:30 p.m. Monday night, officers responded to the scene of the armed robbery in the 200 block of Nikki Way.

A woman said she had just arrived at home and was getting her bag out of her car when two black males in dark clothing came up, pointed a gun at her, and demanded money. They took her wallet and ran from the scene.

The victim was not injured in the robbery and the investigation is ongoing.

This robbery had similar circumstances to two robberies and one attempted robbery that happened last week. (http://www.komu.com/news/three-crimes-reported-in-30-minute-span-police-investigate.) Police have not confirmed these incidents are related.