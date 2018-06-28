Women's advocacy group releases gender wage gap numbers for Missouri

COLUMBIA - A non-profit group specializing in women's rights says a woman in Missouri will have to work 11 years longer than a man to make the same about of money.

The National Women's Law Center released a study showing the wage gap would cost a women more than $400,000 over a 40-year career.

"A woman would have to work until she is 71 years old to make what a man makes by the time he is 60 years old," the study said.

The data also shows among the population of women of color, over $600,000 for black women and about $750,000 for Latina women are reasons for lifetime losses.

The Missouri Democratic Party marked Equal Pay Day by drawing attention to the figures and re-stating its opposition to Senate Bill 43, which would make it more difficult for workers to report workplace discrimination.

Party Chair Stephen Webber said the measure would make the wage gap worse.

"It makes more difficult for women to demonstrate discrimination in the workplace," Webber said. "It actually removes the accountability for the discriminator, so that takes the gender wage gap the wrong direction."

Webber encouraged opponents of the bill to take action.

"What we need people to do is to call the local legislators and tell them that they need to be on our side; they shouldn't be on the side of discriminators," Webber said. "They should not be on the side of people who are expanding the gender pay gap."

However, the Rep. Bill White, R-Joplin, disagreed and said he believes the bill would do nothing to affect the wage gap.

"It does not directly address gender pay inequity," White wrote. "If passed, it would effect discrimination cases, including those alleging discrimination based on sex that are brought in state court."