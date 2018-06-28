Women's and Children's Hospital Opens

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Health Care will open its new women and children's hospital Thursday morning. Members of the Chamber of Commerce and members of MU Health Care will cut the ribbon on the first hospital in Missouri dedicated to the care of women and children.

The building was the old Columbia Regional Hospital that underwent some renovations. MU paid about $14.3 million in renovations..

Costs include consolidating various children's hospital services such as the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit under one roof to make the hospital experience more convenient for patients and their families.

New features will include private patient rooms and two new lobbies for both of the respective hospitals. The children's hospital lobby is decorated in a jungle theme.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was not open to the public but MU Health Care will have tours for those interested Sunday.