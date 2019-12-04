Women's Basketball Announces Season Awards

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Women's Basketball team officially wrapped up the 2011-12 season with its annual banquet this past Sunday, April 15. The program took a look back at the season, and recognized several student-athletes for their achievements through the course of the year.

Senior BreAnna Brock played a large part in the Tigers' successes this season and for her efforts, Brock was chosen for the Board Award as she averaged 8.2 rebounds per game during the season. She recorded 253 rebounds during the season, which is the fifth-most by any player in the Big 12 Conference this season. Brock was also awarded the Most Improved Player award for the second consecutive year. Brock tallied 426 points during her senior season, almost four times as many as she put up in her junior year (122). She more than doubled her number of blocks, rebounds, steals, assists and field goals made from her junior season to her senior season.

Freshman Morgan Eye received the Free Throw Award for her .826 free throw percentage this season, which also stands as the ninth-best season free throw percentage in program history. Eye sunk 19 of 23 free throw attempts this season.

Senior Christine Flores was recognized with the Defensive Award at the banquet. She was a key player for the Tigers this season as she averaged 3.0 blocks per game. Flores tallied 93 blocks in 2011-12, which is a single season record at Mizzou and her 209 career blocks is also a record for the program. Flores also led the team with 35 steals on the season.

Senior Bailey Gee was awarded the Dr. Joann Rutherford Coach's Award, named after the former Tiger coach. The award is given to the athlete who embodies hard work, leadership, dedication and unselfishness. Gee was chosen because of the previously mentioned characteristics as well as for her strong work ethic on and off the court. She presented herself as great role model throughout the season and earned the respect of the coaching staff, her teammates and fans.