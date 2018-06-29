Women's Basketball Announces Season Awards

Monday, April 15 2013
COLUMBIA - Missouri Women's Basketball finished the 2012-13 season on Sunday (April 14) with its annual end-of-season banquet. In addition to recognizing the four Tiger seniors, the event took a look back at the season. Several Tigers received team recognition at the event as well.

The entire team was recognized at the event for their ability to score from behind the arc. The Tigers set a new Southeastern Conference and Mizzou record with 263 three-pointers made as a team this season. Mizzou's previous record was set at 214 while the SEC record was previously set at 248.

Junior Bri Kulas was awarded this year's Board Award as she finished the season averaging 6.5 rebounds per game. An All-SEC Second Team nominee, Kulas led the team in points (440), rebounds (209) and minutes (960) this season.

Sophomore Bree Fowler was named the NSCA All-American 2013 Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the Year for her success in the weight room this season. The NSCA All-American Strength and Conditioning Athletes of the Year program recognizes those collegiate athletes whose athletic accomplishments, in the opinion of their strength coach, reflect their dedication to strength training and conditioning. Fowler can bench press 160 pounds, and squat 300 pounds.

Liz Smith was recognized with Mizzou's Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the year award also. The Mizzou Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the Year Award recognizes University of Missouri athletes whose Focus, Intensity, Enthusiasm, Leadership, and Discipline set an example of championship performance through their Strength Training and Conditioning. Their accomplishments in the weight room are also weighed with the character they develop and display during their time at Mizzou as they become Champions for Life.

Sophomore Morgan Eye was awarded the Free Throw Award as she shot a team-leading 79-percent from the charity stripe this season. Eye made 19 of her 24 free throw attempts this season. She was also awarded the Three Point Specialist Award for her efforts this past year. Eye set several program and conference records this season, including a Mizzou single-game record of 11 three-pointers made. She also reset the Mizzou and SEC record for threes made in a season as she finished with 112 three-pointers made. The previous Mizzou record was set at 90 by Alyssa Hollins in the 2007-08 season, while the SEC record was previously set at 108 threes made in a season.

Senior Liz Smith received several awards at the banquet as well. She was awarded the Dr. Joann Rutherford Award, named after the former Tiger coach. The award is given to the student-athlete who embodies hard work, leadership, dedication and unselfishness. Smith was also awarded the Most Improved Player Award as she improved in several statistical categories this season. Smith averaged 7.5 points per game this year after finishing 2011-12 with an average of 1.5 points per game. She also improved her rebounding average from 1.6 rebounds per game to 5.3. She also recorded 21 more blocks and 12 more steals than in the 2011-12 season. Finally, Smith was given the Defensive Player of the Year Award. Smith grabbed 114 defensive rebounds and tallied a team-leading 25 blocks this season.

