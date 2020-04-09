Women's Basketball Exhibition Tonight

COLUMBIA - The Tigers' women's basketball team plays its second and final exhibition match tonight at 7 p.m.

After winning the previous exhibition against Southern Baptist 79-53, the women will play the Quincy Lady Hawks on Tuesday, November 5.

With experienced scorers Lianna Dote and Bri Kulas and impressive freshman scorers Jordan Frericks and Kayla McDowell, the game is expected to be very competitive.

The Lady Hawks finished last season with a 14-13 overall record and 12-6 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The Tigers finished with a 17-15 overall record and 6-10 conference record.

As usual, admission to the game is free and all seating is general admission. Doors to Mizzou Arena open at 6 p.m.

After tonight, Mizzou travels to St. Louis for their first regular season game against the Billikens of St. Louis University at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 8.

The women's first home game in a series of three is against SIUE on November 10 at 2 p.m. and admission will be free for all students.