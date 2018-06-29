Women's Basketball Falls to Baylor

COLUMBIA -- Junior Sydney Crafton led the Tigers offensively with eight points and five assists as Mizzou fell to Baylor 71-41. In a game where every player saw minutes on the floor, the Tigers just could not hang on against the top-ranked Lady Bears.



The Tigers came out strong in the opening minutes, forcing two quick turnovers and keeping the score tied four minutes into the game at four a piece. Despite the quick start by the Tigers, Baylor managed a 15-2 run forcing Mizzou to take a timeout. The Tigers' nine turnovers put them into a 6-19 hole with six and half minutes left in the first. A jumper from Junior Liene Priede snapped the Bears run making the score 8-20. The Tigers would not let up as senior BreAnna Brock came back and sank a three pointer on the next possession. The basket gave life to Mizzou as they fought to keep it within 10 making the score 18-26 with a minute and a half left in the first half. The Tigers would go into the locker room at half down 18-28.



Junior Sydney Crafton led the team on the offensive side of the ball with six points and two assists going into halftime. Defensively, senior Christine Flores led the team with two blocks, four rebounds, and a steal.



Baylor came out in the second half ready to go as they netted two quick baskets to extend their lead. Baylor continued to add to their total until a three pointer from freshman Bree Fowler ended their run making it a score of 38-21. An 18-3 run ended by another Tiger three-pointer found Mizzou down 27-56 with 10 minutes left to go in the game. It was a hard fought battle for the Tigers as Baylor added to their total late in the game making it 66-31 with only five minutes left. The last few minutes were a back and forth affair as Mizzou tried to pull it close, but they could not overcome losing by a final score of 71-41.



The Tigers play next at Texas Tech on Sunday, Feb. 5.