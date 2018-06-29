Women's Soccer Announces 2012-13 Recruiting Class

FULTON, Mo. -- A NCAA Division I transfer and two state Olympic Development Program (ODP) selections highlight the eight-member recruiting class announced today by William Woods University women's soccer head coach Randy Hall. Six new signings join the two previously announced members of the 2012-13 class for the Owls.

"I'm excited to welcome these eight young ladies to the William Woods University women's soccer program," said Hall. "Each of our new signings brings a wealth of potential as we build a championship-caliber program."

Meghan Barron (Fenton, Mo.) joins the Owls after a successful career at Cedar Hill Northwest High School. The daugher of Heather and Thomas Harster, Barron plans to major in Political and Legal Studies at William Woods. The goalkeeper was named team MVP as a freshman.

Brittainy German (St. Peters, Mo.) was a two-sport letterwinner for Fort Zumwalt South and comes to William Woods following a season at St. Charles Community College. German scored six goals and added four assists for SCCC in 2011. Her parents are David German and Karen Rossi, and she plans to major in Special Education at WWU.

Annie Graber (Aspen, Colo.) is a four-year letterwinner for Aspen High School and plans to major in Equine Sciences/Pre-Veterinary Medicine at William Woods. The daughter of Jane Graber and Gary Jesse Graber, she was a three-sport letterwinner in high school - adding basketball and equestrian to her resume.

Haley Pipes joins the Owls from Edmond Memorial High School and intends to major in American Sign Language at WWU. The Edmond, Okla., native is the daughter of Trent and Kenna Pipes, and is a six-year selection to the Oklahoma State ODP team.

Desiree Strief (Lebanon, Mo.) is a three-year letterwinner for Lebanon High School and intends to major in Pre-Veterinary Medicine at William Woods. She is the daughter of Janet and Terry Strief.

Jamie Palermo (Santa Fe, N.M.) is the sixth member of the class and has already been a strong competitor for WWU Athletics. As a freshman on the women's golf team, she was named 2011 AMC Freshman of the Year and selected as a NAIA All-American. Her parents are Pamela and J.R. Palermo.

Rounding out the class are previously announced signings Ashley Deckard (Granite City, Ill.) - a transfer from NCAA Division I Western Illinois and Katie Shikles (Columbia, Mo.) who comes to the Owls from the University of Missouri.