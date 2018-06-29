Women's Soccer Falls to Lindenwood in Overtime

ST. CHARLES, MO -- The Columbia College women's soccer squad dropped another overtime contest Tuesday night, falling to NCAA Div. II member Lindenwood University 2-1. Columbia moves to 2-5-0 on the season.

The Cougars and the Lions were pretty evenly matched in the first half and it took till the 52nd minute to get the first goal on the board. Amanda Caldwell scored her fourth goal of the season off an assist from Natausha Sanchez to give the Cougars the one goal lead.

The Lions stepped up the offensive pressure and scored the equalizer in the 75th minute.

The Cougars posted a shot on goal in the 85th minute for the game winner but were shut down by Lindenwood's keeper and the game was soon sent into overtime.

The Lions again turned up the pressure in the overtime period, notching two shots on goal before connecting for the game winner in the 98th minute.

Erica Ramirez took the loss in goal with three saves.

Columbia returns to the field on Saturday, September 22nd when they head to Lamoni, Iowa to take on Graceland University in a 5 p.m. contest.