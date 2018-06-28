Women Standing With Todd AKin Tour Kicks Off

SAINT LOUIS - Former First Lady of Arkansas Janet Huckabee will headline a series of events across the state dubbed "Women Standing With Todd Akin" beginning Monday.

The first event will take place at 11:30 a.m. Monday with a luncheon in Saint Louis.

Events will be held throughout the week in Rolla, Springfield, Joplin, and Kansas City.