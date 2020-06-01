Women Tigers Headed to Creighton In WNIT

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Women's Basketball team will travel to Creighton University Thursday evening in the WNIT.

The Missouri Women have not played in nearly two weeks since losing to Mississippi State in the opening round of the SEC Tournament on March 5. This is the second year in a row the Tigers have made the WNIT. They enter with a record of 17-13. The Women's NIT field includes 64 teams.