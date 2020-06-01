Women Tigers Headed to Creighton In WNIT

6 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Monday, March 17 2014 Mar 17, 2014 Monday, March 17, 2014 9:37:00 PM CDT March 17, 2014 in Sports
By: James Packard, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Women's Basketball team will travel to Creighton University Thursday evening in the WNIT.

The Missouri Women have not played in nearly two weeks since losing to Mississippi State in the opening round of the SEC Tournament on March 5. This is the second year in a row the Tigers have made the WNIT. They enter with a record of 17-13. The Women's NIT field includes 64 teams.

