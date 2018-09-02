Wong goes 0 for 2 as Cards' leadoff man in loss to Nationals

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Kolten Wong got a chance to bat leadoff for the St. Louis Cardinals and was hitless in two at-bats Sunday during a 5-2 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Wong vocalized his desire to hit in the top spot during the offseason. He got his first opportunity of the spring and lined out and grounded out.

With Wong occupying the leadoff spot and outfielder Matt Holliday sitting out another day after a stiff lower back, manager Mike Matheny moved Matt Carpenter from first to third in the lineup.

Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal gave the team a bit of a scare when he was hit in the calf by a comebacker during the third inning. He remained in the game.

The Nationals loaded the bases with no outs in the inning, ultimately scoring two runs before Rosenthal struck out the final two batters.

Washington scored twice in the second off Cardinals starter Deck McGuire on an RBI single by Michael A. Taylor and groundout from Trea Turner.