Wong, Lynn star as Cardinals beat Tigers to avoid sweep

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Kolten Wong hit a tie breaking home run in the sixth inning and Lance Lynn got his fifth career RBI to back his dominant pitching as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Detroit Tigers 2-1 on Sunday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

Miguel Cabrera's RBI double in the first was the only damage against Lynn (3-3), who gave a weary bullpen a break before walking the last two batters he faced at the end of his 7 1-3 innings.

Seth Maness' only pitch got a double-play ball to end the eighth and Trevor Rosenthal finished for his 13th save.

Matt Carpenter added two hits and Peter Bourjos tripled and scored on Lynn's single in the third. The Cardinals improved to a major league-best 25-12 despite having two players thrown at the plate.

Alfredo Simon (4-2) gave up two runs in six innings for the Tigers, whose three-game winning streak ended.