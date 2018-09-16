Wong walkoff HR gives Cards 5-4 win over Pirates

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Rookie Kolten Wong gave the St. Louis Cardinals their second straight game-winning ninth-inning home run, connecting off Ernesto Frieri with two outs for a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

Frieri (1-1) got two routine outs before Wong, batting eighth, hit his third homer on a full count.

The drive over the right-field wall, which was estimated at 420 feet, was the first game-winning homer of Wong's career and it came a night after Matt Adams hit his first winner off Justin Wilson in a 2-0 victory.

The Cardinals last had consecutive game-winning homers when Albert Pujols twice beat the Cubs on June 4 and 5, 2011.

Wong also gave the Cardinals the early lead with a two-run double in the second.

Trevor Rosenthal (1-4) struck out Starling Marte on three pitches with two on to end the ninth.