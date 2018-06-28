Woodcrest Chapel members donate to children in foster care

COLUMBIA - Woodcrest Chapel staff members wanted to hold a charity that included children and would also be for children.

After a few searches on Pintrest, staff members found the idea of packing bedtime bags and giving them to children in foster care.

"We were trying to come up with a service project that kids would enjoy doing and it would also benefit kids since this service was going to be about kids," church staff member Carolynn Dunlap said.

Church members and children lined outside of the churches auditorium, bagging items, and setting them aside to be donated to Missouri's Children's Division. In each bag they donated a toothbrush, toothpaste, a homemade blanket, a stuffed animal and a book. One staff member said there was a reason for each items that was placed in every bag donated.

"The idea behind that is we want every child to experience of being loved through being read to, the feeling of cleanliness, a stuffed animal so they can have a cherished friend with them, and a blanket to help them feel safe and warm," Noelle Babich said.

The bags will be picked up from the church by the Children's Division Thursday morning.