Woodworth Returns to Court, Seeks Venue Change

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) - A northwest Missouri man facing a third murder trial in his neighbor's 1990 death returns to court Monday as he seeks to move the case to a neighboring county.

Mark Woodworth, of Chillicothe, was first convicted of murder in 1995 for killing Cathy Robertson while she slept in her Livingston County home. Her husband, Lyndel, was also shot but survived.

The first conviction was overturned on appeal, and a second jury found Woodworth guilty four years later and sentenced him to life in prison. The Missouri Supreme Court overturned that conviction in January over evidence it said Woodworth and his previous lawyers never received.

Woodworth wants to move the trial to Platte County, in part because a Livingston County judge is also a potential witness.