Woolridge Flooding Threat Recedes

WOOLDRIDGE - A tour around Wooldridge Monday showed few signs of the flooding that threatened the town earlier this summer. In June, the National Guard sandbagged the area in anticipation of severe flooding. But Monday, the roads in the area were clear, although the water levels were slightly high.

Residents said they haven't noticed much flooding and aren't too worried. A few sandbags still remained around houses in the lower part of the area but for the most part, there were no indications that flooding was still a worry for the locals.