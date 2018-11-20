Mexico School District "Relieved" by Vote for Proposition C

MEXICO - A difference of 69 votes nearly stood between the Mexico School District and an estimated $750,000 - $780,000. Education members reacted Wednesday, after 1,048 Audrain County voters said yes to Proposition C.

The margin of votes may not have been large, but Mexico School District Superintendent Tina Woolsey said the difference to the district's budget, will be. Woolsey said the adjusted operating levy from $2.9545 to $3.43 per hundred dollars of assessed valuation, will generate that extra $750,000 - $780,000.

Mexico Middle School 7th grade teacher Callie Hensley described her reaction to the approval of Proposition C.

"Relief and happiness because it's very important and it supports our schools directly, and I think that's the most important thing - for the community to support the schools," Helsey said.

Woolsey said she, and other education officials, understand why voters may have been hesitant about the tax, given the current economic landscape. She thanks voters for their emphasis on the importance of education.

"It protected us from having to cut programs. This initiative helps make sure that the people in our classrooms are taken care of, that our children get quality teachers in each room," Woolsey said.

The tax will go into effect next year.

For a link to more information on Prop C, including beginning teacher salary comparisons between districts, click HERE.