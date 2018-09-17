Work at Bridgeton Landfill Delayed by Shutdown

BRIDGETON, Mo. (AP) - The federal government shutdown will delay work at a north St. Louis county landfill where a fire has been burning for three years.

The Environmental Protection Agency says the agency won't be able to conduct testing needed before the owner of the Bridgeton landfill can dig a trench to keep the underground fire from crossing into a federal Superfund site where radioactive waste is located.

EPA officials said Monday the fire, which was scheduled to begin Oct. 1, is not considered an imminent public health threat. It says the testing will be delayed until the funding for the work is enacted.

Besides the fire danger, residents and businesses near the former limestone quarry have complained for months about the odor coming from the landfill.