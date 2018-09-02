Work Begins on Lambert Replacement Windows

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Workers with Hilboldt Curtainwall in St. Louis are busy with a window replacement project of epic scale - the company will replace 300 windows blown out of Lambert Airport in the April tornado.

KMOX Radio reports that the replacement windows are much sturdier than the glass being replaced. Hilboldt Curtainwall was awarded the $900,000 contract last week and hopes to have the new window panels installed by Thanksgiving.

There is a family connection to Lambert. Company president Denny Hilboldt's father installed the original windows when the Lambert terminal was built in 1956.

The massive April 22 tornado that hit Lambert caused significant damage but no serious injuries.