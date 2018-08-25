Worker admits racist graffiti, fire at Kansas City church

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former church maintenance worker at a Kansas City church pleaded guilty to spray-painting racist graffiti and setting a fire to cover up a burglary.

Federal prosecutors say 49-year-old Nathaniel Nelson admitted Friday that in October 2017 he set fire to an office in the Concord Cultural Center after stealing money to buy drugs.

Nelson then sprayed a racial slur, the letters KKK, and a symbol like a swastika on the adjacent Concord Fortress of Hope church.

Nelson admitted in court that the fire and graffiti were meant to confuse investigators.

A sprinkler extinguished the fire before fire crews arrived. The church's insurance company paid more than $330,000 for the damage.

A sentencing date has been set for Jan. 17.