Worker Electrocuted on Fayetteville Work Site

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Authorities say a construction worker in Fayetteville was killed when his truck came in contact with a power line.

Authorities say the electrocution happened Sunday at the Vue Apartments work site in Fayetteville. According to police, 44,-year-old Jess Wilson of Joplin, Mo., was suspended about 25 feet in the air while installing siding.

Authorities tell Fayetteville television station KHOG (http://bit.ly/15ObRCO ) that Wilson's head touched a power line, causing the electrocution. Authorities say Wilson was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

A second worker was treated and released from the hospital after the incident.

Authorities say it's the second fatal accident in two months at the work site. Another worker died last month when the dirt pit he was digging collapsed on top of him.