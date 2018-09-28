Worker Killed in Lee's Summit Trench Collapse

LEE'S SUMMIT - A worker who was connecting a sewer line to a Lee's Summit home under construction is dead after the trench he was in collapsed and trapped him inside.

Lee's Summit Police Sgt. Chris Depue says emergency crews were called at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to the scene where a 75-foot trench had been dug from the street to the house.

Depue says the earth shifted in the trench and collapsed on the worker, while a second worker at the top of the trench was not harmed.

Rescue crews tried frantically to dig the victim out before the trench began to collapse again and they shifted to recovery mode.

Depue says the man's body is not expected to be pulled out until late Thursday night. His name has not been released.