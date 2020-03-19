Worker Shot at Restaurant
ST. LOUIS (AP) - An employee of a St. Louis fast-food restaurant is injured after being shot by a robber. It happened late last night at a Rally's on the city's north side. The worker is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the stomach. Police say she was shot even though she was following the robber's demands. The robber came to the restaurant and demanded the worker give him the cash drawer. As she was doing so, the man fired a gun. The suspect remains at large. No word on how much money he took.
