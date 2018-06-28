Workers commit to round-clock work on St. Louis stadium

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Workers have agreed to work around the clock without overtime if needed to build an NFL stadium on St. Louis' blighted north riverfront.

Gov. Jay Nixon and Mayor Francis Slay spoke at a news conference Thursday at the offices of the St. Louis Building and Construction Trades Council union. More than 100 workers crowded the hall as a show of solidarity for the plan to build a 64,000-seat, outdoor stadium.

Nixon said the 24-hour agreement would provide work for about 1,500 people per day during peak construction and result in 3.4 million work hours.

The Rams informed officials last month that they were going to a year-to-year lease at the Edward Jones Dome amid speculation that the team may depart for Los Angeles.