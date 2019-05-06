Workers rush to control gushing water from north Columbia main break

COLUMBIA - A water main broke in a northeast Columbia neighborhood Sunday. The water flowed down Whitegate Drive in front of the Columbia Crossing Apartments for more than an hour.

Columbia Water and Light employees said they do not know what caused the main to break and are still working to stop the water.

Neighbors said they saw the water starting to gush around 3 p.m. They said the approximately 10-foot stretch of sidewalk was redone a little more than one month old.

The water is still running down the street and into the apartment complex's parking lot. A second crew from Columbia Water and Light was sent to work on the site. They said it should be fixed by 6 p.m.

Members of the Columbia Water and Light crew on the scene said residents may experience light water pressure but will still have water.