Workers Suspended for Killing Cat

SPRINGFIELD - Two employees of City Utilities in Springfield are suspended without pay for 30 days amid allegations that they killed a cat trapped in a dumpster last week. A co-worker reported the incident at the utility's electric service center. He said the men crushed the cat's skull by repeatedly throwing objects at the animal. Someone covered the cat with a trash bag after it died. The employees' names have not been released. City Utilities said in a statement that one of them has been demoted. Each will perform 80 hours of community service at an animal welfare support agency. C.U. General Manager John Twitty said the utility "does not condone and will not tolerate any type of animal abuse."