Workers Want Minimum Wage Hike

The restaurant gave the anti-minimum wage campaign $30,000.

GRO was there, and all around Columbia, showing how it thinks the minimum wage needs to go up.

"We want it to pass," said Pam Forbes. She is actively trying to educate voters about proposition B.

She used to raise a family working two minimum wage jobs.

"You couldn't hardly live off $5.15 an hour which is what minimum wage is in our state," said Forbes. "It's time for a raise."

Proposition B would raise minimum wage from $5.15 an hour up to $6.50, that is, if Missouri voters give the approval.

So GRO volunteers are making sure voters know about the proposition. They were also making sure everyone in these neighborhoods had a way to make it to the polls.

"It's important that everyone has a voice, and that that voice is heard," Forbes said. GRO started canvassing after the police asked them to leave Outback Steakhouse.

Managers at the Outback say they can't talk about the donation because the corporate office actually gave the money to the campaign. That Florida-based office was closed, and KOMU wasn't able to talk with them either.

But other opponents say the increase could increase inflation problems.

They say it could cause people to lose jobs, if their employer couldn't pay the $6.50 an hour.

They also say it could take money away from more skilled employees. But Forbes says this is what opposition said when missouri up-ed the amount ten years ago.

"Nothing happened, people were able to make more money, and it was good," Forbes explained.

Supporters also say that because of inflation, it's been too long since the last raise in 1996.

But many Columbia employers say they already pay their employees more than minimum wage.